Senior guard Trey Satre’s 17-point second-half burst Friday night enabled Mankato West to down Mankato East 70-69 in a Big Nine Conference boys classic at the West gym.
West, which dropped a 77-61 decision to the Cougars earlier this season, trailed 38-31 at halftime before a pair of second-half runs helped the Scarlets (12-10 overall, 9-9 in Big Nine) knock off the Big Nine leaders. Sophomore forward Kyle Steinke scored 12 of his game-high 21 points over the opening 18 minutes while junior guard Landon Dimler chipped in nine points.
“We had a lead with seven minutes left the first time we played them so we knew we could play with them,” West coach Jeremy Drexler said. “This game always has a fun atmosphere and our guys really played an entire second half. We talked at halftime about not playing 16 minutes out of 18 and beating a good team like East. We were so bad the last few minutes of the first half to let them open up that seven point lead.
“But we guarded much better in the second half and rebounded well. For the most part we were taking good shots in the second half and we had a couple of guys come up clutch for us. We’ve been playing a lot of kids all year and now we’ve kind of settled into some rotations. Trey gave us tremendous minutes off the bench in knocking down some threes and playing terrific defense. ... We like our rotations and how we’re playing so hopefully we can keep that up.”
East (17-5, 14-4) took a 59-54 lead on two free throws by senior guard Giles Lancaster with 6:52 remaining. However, two free throws from Dimler and a 7-footer from Satre trimmed the deficit to 59-58. After sophomore guard Brogan Madson’s spinning drive to the cup put the Cougars ahead by three, Steinke’s driving banker — which ended up a three-point play when Matthew Smith came off the bench to convert a free throw — tied things at 61-61 with 4:20 to go.
“We were the underdog but we knew we were capable of beating them,” Steinke said. “We played better defense this time against them and were able to stop the ball. I was hot at the start of the game and I just kept going. We knew we had to keep fighting when they got ahead of us. The atmosphere was awesome and we were able to feed off that.”
East took a 65-61 lead on driving baskets from Madson and Lancaster before the Scarlets assumed a 67-66 advantage on Satre’s top-of-the-key 3-pointer with 30 seconds left. Satre then stole the pass in and split a pair of foul shots to make it 68-66 with 22 seconds to go.
East, which was outrebounded 39-30 and committed more turnovers 18-12, then turned it over twice to set up clinching free throws by Dimmler and Emmett Olson.
“We came out in the second half with a different mentality and put the ball in the hoop while defending,” Satre said. “We talked a lot more defensively and that kept us going. We were running some sets to get me open and Dimler was making some great passes. I hit that one three and then made a defensive play. ... It’s all kind of a blur right now.”
After West took a 27-25 lead on Wilson Magers’ two free throws, East closed the half on a 13-4 surge to take a 38-31 advantage on Lancaster’s layup off a turnovers. Lancaster, who hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a one-point contest, led the Cougars with 18 points while Madson ended up with 15 points and Ganden Gosch chipped in 11.
“We did not play well down the stretch,” East coach Joe Madson. “We turned it over and forced some stuff. We didn’t get a lot of rebounds and we didn’t make great decisions. You live for these close games to see how you respond. We didn’t respond well and they did. We still have a lot at stake so we need to get ourselves in the right place. ... We had some good stretches but it turned into a dog-fight kind of game.”
Both teams are in action Tuesday with West playing at Red Wing and East hosting Albert Lea.
