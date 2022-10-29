MANKATO — The Mankato West football team dominate the first half and defeated Chaska 31-6 in the Section 2AAAAA semifinals Saturday at Todnem Field.
The No. 1-seeded Scarlets got stuffed on fourth down inside the 10 on their first possession, but got the ball back on a short field. Bart McAninch scored on a 2-yard run, and Alex Akim kicked the PAT for a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.
West's Noah Femrite kicked a 40-yard field midway through the second quarter to make it 10-0.
Chaska tried a fourth-down play near midfield with 1:04 to go in the half, but the Scarlets held and added points. The five-play, 53-yard drive took 1:01 and ended with McAninch's 16-yard pass to Ethan Johnston for a 17-0 advantage.
West scored on its first drive of the second half, with Damian Riewe running in from 9 yards for a 24-0 lead.
Chaska scored its touchdown with 8:16 to play in the fourth quarter.
West added on a 5-yard touchdown pass from McAninch to Dylan Williams with 3:29 to play for the final score.
West (9-0), which has won 28 straight games and 18 straight at Todnem Field, hosts the section championship game against Chanhassen at 7 p.m. Friday. Chanhassen defeated Waconia 17-13 on Saturday.
