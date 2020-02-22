ROCHESTER — For the Mankato West boys hockey team, the Rochester Recreation Center and the Section 1A semifinals were uncharted territory.
The Scarlets have been eliminated in the quarterfinals the last three seasons, so the stage was certain to test them early.
The first period had its rough patches, but West was the better team in the final two as they defeated Faribault 3-0 Saturday.
"It was a little jittery. Pucks were bouncing off our sticks, and we weren't completing passes," West coach Curtis Doell said of the opening period. "I think with teenage boys, you're going to get the butterflies for sure,"
West settled in nicely in the second, and it didn't take long for it to show on the scoreboard.
Wyant Fowlds got West on the board with a wicked wrist shot that beat Falcons' goalie Jake Dolter over the blocker. Sixty-five seconds later, Nate Looft scored an unassisted goal.
West nearly scored twice more, but Ethan Fox was denied on a breakaway, and Looft had a shot hit the post.
"It wasn't a huge difference on offense between first and second periods, but the bounces just went our way," Fowlds said. "Luckily me and Loofty scored right away and got us some momentum."
Added Doell: "When we cycled the puck down low and everyone was moving their feet, it opened up that pass to the (defense), which allowed us to go D to D. Thats a huge part of our game."
The Falcons had a chance to get back into it when Fox was given a five-minute major for boarding. However, the Scarlets were able kill the major, surrendering no good scoring chances.
"We basically ran four forwards and three (defensemen) for the whole five minutes," Doell said. "That kill was huge."
The game got extremely physical as the third period went on, but West had no problem keeping the Falcons off the board. Blake Waletich iced the game with an empty-netter late.
Shots on goal were 40-28 in favor of West. Caleb Cross made 28 saves for the shutout.
West will play Mankato East at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the section final at the Rochester Recreation Center.
"We're going to have to keep them off the scoresheet and play hard for 51 minutes," Doell said. "This is what Mankato hockey wants ... both our high schools having a chance to go to the state tournament is pretty amazing."
