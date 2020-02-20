MANKATO — Getting to “The Rec” is the goal for every prep boys hockey team in Section 1A. Coaches and players talk about it as soon as the season starts in November.
The Rec is the Rochester Recreation Center, site of the section semifinals and finals, and both Mankato West and Mankato East/Loyola will be playing there on Saturday after winning quarterfinal games in a Thursday night doubleheader at All Seasons Arena.
Second-seeded West defeated Albert Lea 4-2, and fourth-seeded East/Loyola knocked out defending section champion Minnesota River 4-2.
“I’ve never been there,” Scarlets senior defenseman Nate Looft said. “I’ve got goosebumps just thinking about it. I’m so excited.”
West is returning to The Rec for the first time since 2016. East/Loyola is making its fifth consecutive trip to the semifinals.
“That’s always the goal,” Cougars senior forward Matthew Salzle said. “And the goal’s not only to get to Rochester but to get to the finals.”
Neither team got there easily.
In the first game of the doubleheader, West never led until Ethan Fox broke a 2-2 tie with 1:50 remaining in the third period.
“The seniors haven’t been to Rochester yet, so it feels good, playing for them and getting them this experience,” said Fox, a junior forward.
Looft and junior Brandon Swenson each had a goal and an assist, and senior Blake Waletich assisted on two goals, including junior Wyant Fowlds’ empty-netter in the final minute.
Junior goaltender Caleb Cross made 23 saves. Albert Lea’s Brad Horecka stopped 34 shots.
Albert Lea, the seventh seed, is never an easy out in the postseason, and the Scarlets knew it would be a tough game, coming just six days after the teams tied 2-2 in a Big Nine Conference game to close out the regular season.
“Hard-nosed, gritty hockey,” West coach Curtis Doell said. “They make you earn everything you get.”
With each team scoring a goal in the first two periods, Thursday’s game looked to be going to overtime again by the same score when Fox fired in a low-angle shot from the right circle.
“I knew we were going to get the next one,” Swenson said. “I just didn’t know who. Fox was working so hard the entire game. I’m glad he was rewarded for it.”
West will play third-seeded Faribault at 2 p.m. Saturday. Faribault defeated Waseca 2-1 in double-overtime on Thursday.
“To get this chance is a great thing,” Doell said. “The seniors haven’t had this. It’s a good opportunity for them.”
In the second game, the Cougars jumped out to a 2-0 lead, getting first-period goals from Brett Borchardt and Layten Liffrig, and then held on in a back-and-forth, four-goal third period. Goaltender Caelin Brueske made 17 saves for the win.
Salzle’s breakaway goal that gave East/Loyola a 3-1 lead with 6:52 to play ended up as the game-winner.
Salzle finished with a goal and an assist, and Liffrig scored two goals, including an empty-netter. His first score was a power-play goal with 14.4 seconds remaining in the first period.
“We didn’t want to end our season here (in Mankato),” Liffrig said. “Everybody wants to go to the state tournament, and you have to go through Rochester to get there.”
Minnesota River, which made its first-ever state appearance last season, got goals from seniors Brock Olson and Shawn Lehtinen in the third period. Olson scored on a breakaway during a delayed penalty at 8:51. Lehtinen cashed in on a power play with 2:55 left in the game, making things interesting until Liffrig's goal with 1:29 to play.
Bulldogs sophomore goaltender Mitch Kotek made 34 saves.
“We knew they would be a tough, gritty team,” Cougars coach Adam Fries said. “But we got the lead and were able to sustain it.”
East/Loyola will play top-seeded Dodge County, a 5-1 winner over Winona, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
“That was playoff hockey atmosphere with two good games in Mankato tonight,” Fries said. “It was a full house for most of the night.”
