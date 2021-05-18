MANKATO — Despite an intermittent rain that made for slick conditions, the Mankato West baseball team took care of business Tuesday at ISG Field, downing Austin 9-2 in a Big Nine Conference game.
West pitchers Lou Magers and Hayden Mellen ignored the wet conditions, combining on a six-hitter.
Reliever Mellen looked strong over the final three innings, yielding no runs on two hits without allowing a runner past first base. He struck out four, including the final batter looking to end the game with a flourish.
"Lou came out and established his fastball outside early," West coach Sam Stier said. "He then worked the inside corner in his last two innings and mixed in his slider well. Mellen came in and shut them down the last three innings."
While West was in control on the mound, a pair of Austin pitchers struggled. Starter Brayden Bishop walked six batters and gave up six runs in the first two-plus innings. Reliever Nick Robertson allowed three runs over the final four frames.
The Scarlets were leading 4-2 after 2 1/2 innings when they put together a five-run third. They capitalized on three errors, a walk, a sacrifice fly by Nic Cook and base hits by Zanner Dittbenner and Magers during the rally.
Cook had a solid day at the plate without getting a base hit. In three appearances, he delivered a bases-loaded walk and two sacrifice flies to center field to finish with three RBIs.
Magers ended up with two hits, and Dittbenner went 2 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored.
"The Austin pitchers weren't throwing very hard so we had to be patient and not try to do too much at the plate," Dittbenner said. "If you stand in there and try to hit the ball 500 feet, you're going to have problems. I think we adjusted OK."
Stier agreed: "We were aggressive without being overly aggressive. They walked a lot of batters, and we'll take free baserunners anytime we can get them."
West (14-1) plays at Red Wing on Thursday before closing out the regular season with three ranked opponents next week.
The Scarlets host Owatonna in a doubleheader Monday in what will likely decide the Big Nine Conference championship. They then host rival Mankato East on Tuesday and finish up with a game against Mahtomedi on Thursday.
"I think we're in a good spot right now," Dittbenner said. "Our pitchers and throwing well, we're hitting well and our defense has been consistent. I like where we are at this point of the season."
