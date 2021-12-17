A few too many defensive lapses and a bevy of turnovers Friday night enabled Rochester Mayo to hold off Mankato West 76-65 in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game at the West gym.
The Scarlets (3-2, 3-2 in Big Nine) allowed 44 first-half points and turned the ball over 24 times in the slow-moving contest. West nearly erased deficits of 16-4 and 49-35 before allowing the Spartans (3-2, 2-2) to pull away over the final five minutes.
“Mayo has some really good 3-point shooters, and they shot the ball well tonight,” West coach Julia Battern said. “I thought we could have done a better job contesting early, but we adjusted to that as the game went on. I thought the girls played hard, now we just have to play smarter and figure things out. This is a group new to each other, and with time, we’ll continue to grow.
“I thought we rebounded the ball better in the second half. We gave up a lot of second opportunities before we started to get more physical boxing out. I never question our effort. We just need to play together. ... I am excited to see where things go from here.”
Junior guard Izabelle Ruskell fired in a trio of 3-pointers to key the Spartans’ initial surge before junior wing Teresa Kiewiet’s head-on 3-pointer sparked a 15-5 surge, which pulled West within 21-19 on two free throws from eighth-grader Livi Downs midway through the first half.
West, which connected on 21 of 55 from the field for 38%, converted on 19 of 26 free throws compared to the Spartans’ 13 of 15.
“It’s tough to win a game when you give up that many points,” said Kiewiet, who finished with a team-best 22 points. “We’re a pretty young team, and Mayo is a tough team so I thought we played all right. We talked about boxing out and putting pressure on them so they couldn’t swing the ball around.
“We have players who can make shots on this team so if we can get them open, they’re going to hit them. We just need to play better defense and cut down on our turnovers. Mayo brought the pressure, and we’re not really used to that yet.”
Trailing 44-30 at the break, West trimmed the deficit to 49-42 on senior guard Lani Schoper’s three-point play with 12:01 to go. Schoper, who ended up with 18 points, continued her second-half flurry before Downs’ left-side triple made 55-49 with 8:18 remaining.
Downs and senior forward Annika Younge chipped in 11 points, with Younge helping West to a 45-36 rebounding edge with 12.
“I think our mentality was to keep going,” Schoper said. “We knew we had to make up the deficit by playing good defense and then hitting some threes. We definitely need to work on our press offense. We have athletes, and once we jell together, we’ll be all right. We are all competitors and once we put the pieces together, we’ll make a good run the rest of the season.”
Mayo junior guard Hannah Hanson led all scorers with 26 points, while Ruskell put through 20 points and sophomore post Ava Miller chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds.
West plays at Faribault on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.