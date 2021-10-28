With state-tournament appearances in 2016, 2017 and 2018, the Mankato West girls soccer program has established a standard over the last half-decade.
However, after being upset by New Ulm in the section tournament in 2019 and not having a state tournament to play for in 2020, the Scarlets didn’t feel very good about how the last two seasons ended.
“That was pretty painful,” Scarlets’ coach Crissy Makela said of the loss to New Ulm. “We couldn’t do much about it last year. You (try) to play your best, but there was no state tournament to get to ... to have the opportunity to kind of erase the memory of where we ended in 2019 feels really good.”
West returned to its standard last week, defeating New Prague 4-0 in the Section 2AA championship game. The Scarlets, who were seeded second in the section, rolled through the playoffs, outscoring three opponents 14-0.
This appearance will mark the Scarlets’ sixth trip to the state tournament in the 26-year history of the program.
There have been many contributors along the way this season, but senior forward Annelise Winch, a Minnesota-Duluth commit, has separated herself.
In 19 games, Winch has scored 28 goals, which puts her second on the single-season list at West. Winch scored all four goals in the section-final victory over New Prague, passing McKenna Buisman, who was third with 27. Madison Burandt holds the record with 31 goals in 2013.
Winch led the Scarlets with eight goals in the shortened season last year as well, but she’s taken a massive step this season.
“She just has this sense about her, more so than I think I recognized last year,” Makela said. “She makes the most out of so many opportunities ... you get her inside 12 yards, especially, but 18 and in front of the (goal), she’s very dangerous.”
While Winch has been a big part of an offense that’s scored 69 goals this season, the Scarlets have also only surrendered 17 goals.
In years past, Makela has tended to stick with one goaltender, but three goalies have played significant time this fall including a pair of eighth-graders — Anne Schill and Romo Smith. Junior Macy Bauer has also played.
In recent games, Makela has started with Schill, with the intention of going to Smith in the second half. Sometimes game flow changes that and it’s not always an easy decision, but it’s a formula that’s worked great all season.
“It’s really difficult to separate the two of them,” Makela said of Smith and Schill. “Each has some areas they can continue to grow in, but they’re eighth graders — I would expect that. This is a big experience for them. An eighth-grader starting on a varsity team — that’s a huge honor.”
West (13-4-2) will open the Class AA tournament against Mahtomedi at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Eden Prairie.
