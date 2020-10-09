In a normal season, Mankato West football coach J.J. Helget said he’d be thrilled to have a running back with the experience and ability of Wyatt Block or Owen Johnson.
This season, he has both, making him even more excited to get this pandemic-delayed, shortened season underway this week.
“They’re both very talented running backs,” Helget said. “We can rotate them because they’ll both play important roles in our defense, too.”
West opens the season Friday night at New Prague. The Scarlets finished 7-3 last season, losing to Chaska in the section championship game.
This year, the season will end with section championship games as the Minnesota State High School League has cancelled state competitions.
“Every year, we set our goal to win a section championship and a state championship,” Helget said. “This year, our goal is to go 8-0 and win a section championship because that’s all we’re going to get.
“We have seven starters returning on offense and defense so I’m excited to see how they’ve developed. We have some new faces that are talented.”
Block started running in the varsity backfield as a sophomore, accumulating 1,097 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career. Last season, he had 534 yards and six touchdowns.
Johnson, in his first season at West, rushed for 853 yards and nine touchdowns.
The new quarterback will be junior Zander Dittbenner, who played in all 10 games and got a few snaps at quarterback.
“Zander has been throwing the ball well,” Helget said. “He’s been one of the top pitchers on the baseball team so he’s had big-game moments, just not big-game moments in football. He has some weapons, and if teams are going to let us throw it, we’ll throw it.”
Junior Mekhi Collins is the top returning receiver, making 17 receptions for 551 yards, setting a team record with 32.4 yards per catch, and eight touchdowns. Other receivers will be senior Max Goertzen and juniors Buom Jock, Brady Haugum, Cael Friesen and Peyton Goettlicher.
“It’s super exciting,” said Goertzen, who has had his last two seasons end early with serious leg injuries. “Our goal has always been to win a state championship, but this year, we want to win the section championship. We’ll make the most of this.”
The offensive line returns four starters: senior tackle Colten Landwer, junior tackle Brock Leider, senior guard Jackson Bruning and junior center Tanner Shumski. Junior tackle Gannon Rosenfeld, junior guard Jackson Hicks and junior guard Braedon Smook will also see duty.
Rosenfeld and Landwer will start at defensive end, with junior Gibson Blackstad and Leider as backups. Shumski, Bruning, Hicks and Smook will rotate in the interior of the defensive line.
Junior Ryan Haley is back at middle linebacker, with Block at weakside. Block led the team with 110 tackles last season, with Haley making 57.
The other linebacker spot is undecided, with Haugum, junior Ben Harpested and junior Hayden Hartman in the mix.
The cornerbacks will be Collins, Goettlicher and Jock, with Johnson, Goertzen, Friesen and junior Riley Bersaw at safety. Johnson ranked second with 66 tackles last season, while Collins had a team-high three interceptions.
“We have a great defensive coordinator (Greg Ellsworth) who makes sure we’re in the right spots,” Goertzen said. “I think a lot of people focus on our offense and overlook our defense.”
