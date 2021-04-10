MANKATO — Mankato West made its first appearance at the boys basketball state tournament since 2009.
On Friday, the Scarlets had three players named to the Elks all-city team: senior Mason Ellwein, junior Mekhi Collins and junior Buom Jock.
Mankato East juniors B.J. Omot and Poulrah Gong both received all-city honors, as did Mankato Loyola sophomores Simon Morgan and Lawson Godfrey.
Immanuel Lutheran senior Austin Hanel rounds out the boys team.
West senior Bri Stoltzman, juniors Lani Schoper and Annika Younge, and sophomore Teresa Kiewiet were named the girls all-city team.
East juniors Mackenzie Schweim and Lexi Karge and sophomore Peyton Stevermer were all-city selections, as was Immanuel Lutheran senior Aubree Kranz.
The all-city banquet will be held at the Loose Moose, with the date and time to be determined.
