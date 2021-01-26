MANKATO -- If you look at the final score, it's easy to assume the unbeaten Mankato West girls basketball team Tuesday, defeating Winona 63-21 in a Big Nine Conference game at the West gym.
Most of the players, however, will tell you not to be too hasty in your assumptions. Senior guard Briana Stoltzman agrees that her Scarlets played well, but she's not about to label the team as world beaters just yet.
"We did a lot of things right, but we made mistakes, too," said the starting guard who finished with a game-high 20 points and pulled down six rebounds. "Once we started playing better on defense, that got our offense going and we started to score some points. We played well, but you can always play better."
Except for a free throw by Lani Schoper, West did not score a basketball until two minutes into the game when Stoltzman had a steal which she turned into a fastbreak layup. The fueled a 14-0 run by West to start the game and basically took the Winhawks out of the contest.
"We're a team that feeds off our defense," Werst coach Julia Battern said. "Once we settled in on defense that opened up our transition game and we were able to pull ahead. We were able to work on our halfcourt offense, too."
Katie Clemons' turnaround jumper at the free throw line gave Winona its first points with 12:18 to play in the opening half. The Winhawks were unable to sustain any momentum, however, and West rolled to a 41-6 halftime lead.
The Winhawks scored the first four points of the second half, but West responded with a 9-0 run, making the outcome a mere formality. Battern was able to substitute freely down the stretch as West closed out the 42-point victory.
"It was a good win for us, but we can play better," Battern said. "Winona changed some things up on defense during the second half, which is something they do pretty well, and it was good to see how our players responded."
Schoper finished with 11 points while Emily Fitterer and Teresa Kiewiet added nine apiece. Kiewiet also snared six rebounds.
West's ball-hawking defense forced numerous turnovers as Annika Younge and Stoltzman led the team with six steals apiece. Schoper ended up with five steals.
Ariana Jacobs, Phoenix Matthees and Marisa Borkowski led the Winhawks with four points apiece. Winona (1-3) plays Friday at Austin.
West remains undefeated at 4-0 and returns to the gym Saturday with a 3 p.m. game at Rochester John Marshall.
