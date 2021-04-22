Fortunately for the Mankato West baseball team, they don’t subtract points for winning ugly.
The Scarlets got off to a dubious start against Faribault on Thursday, falling behind 2-0 with the help of two errors at ISG Field. West regrouped to score five times in the bottom of the first and went on to win the Big Nine Conference game 12-2 in six innings.
‘It was ugly,” West coach Sam Stier conceded. “But we got to look at some of our other pitchers today. We were able to use (Nic) Cook, (Hayden) Mellen and (Riley) Bersaw, and they did pretty well for us.”
Cook was the starter who gave up the two early runs. He hurt himself with a bad pickoff throw to first and was hurt again by a routine flyball that was lost in the sun in left field.
However, he followed with two scoreless innings before giving way to Bersaw and Mellen.
“Yeah, they came out harder than we thought they would,” West third baseman Ethan Fox said. “They surprised us, but we came together after that first inning. We played a lot better after that.”
The Scarlets’ five-run first included two errors, two wild pitches and base hits by Max Goertzen, Fox and Wyandt Fowlds.
Fox made it 6-2 in the third with a run-scoring triple to left. West added five more runs in the fourth as Ryan Haley and Fox belted back-to-back doubles, Zander Dittbenner and Avery Stock ripped base hits and the Falcons’ pitchers walked two more batters and hit another.
West finally ended the game sixth via the 10-run rule in the sixth when Joe Rogers walked and eventually scored on a bloop single to right by Fowlds.
Fox led the West attack, going 3 for 4 with a single, double and triple.
“I was going for the home run to hit for the cycle on my last at-bat,” Fox admitted. “The pitcher wasn’t giving me anything good to hit. I finally got a pretty good one but got under it and popped out to right.”
Bersaw was dominant in his one-inning outing, striking out all three Faribault batters. Mellen tossed the final two frames, giving up one hit and striking out three.
The win improves West’s record to 5-0 with a Section 2AAA showdown scheduled against New Ulm on Friday at ISG Field. New Ulm defeated Marshall 7-3 on Thursday and have just one loss on the season.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Stier said. “It will be a good gauge for us to see where we’re at.”
