MANKATO — Mankato West’s experience paid dividends Friday night as the Scarlets turned back a late Mankato East rally in gaining a 63-53 Big Nine Conference victory at the East gym.
After the pesky Cougars (7-2) trimmed a 13-point deficit to 49-46 on sophomore guard Peyton Stevermer’s left-wing 3-pointer with 5:46 to go, junior guard Lani Schoper’s two free throws and junior forward Annika Younge’s layup stymied the surge and set up a game-ending 14-7 burst.
West (8-1) ended up converting 22 of 27 foul shots for a sizzling 81.5%.
“I just think we played hard all the way through,” said Schoper, who along with senior guard Bri Stoltzman fired in 19 points each. “We hustled, executed our game plan and came out with the win. Our game plan was to have a team effort against (Lexi Karge) down low, and we did a good job of boxing her out and not letting her get a lot of shots up.
“We were patient on offense and took good shots. We just needed to settle down when they made that run and pull it back together.”
Schoper put through 11 points in the first half as Stoltzman’s three-point play off a slicing drive to the cup put the Scarlets in front 32-29 at the break. Stoltzman scored nine first-half points while junior guard Mackenze Schweim and freshman guard Macy Birkholz netted eight points each for the Cougars.
After Karge, who tallied just two first-half points while picking up a trio of early fouls, scored a rebound basket to begin the second 18 minutes. Schoper buried a pair of 3-pointers to ignite a 13-2 run which produced a 45-33 cushion on another three-point play by Stoltzman.
“Their veteran players really brought it early, but we hung in there,” East coach Rob Stevermer said. “They put us on our heels a little bit, but we finished the first half battling through some adversity.
“Give West credit for controlling the game for most of the second half. They outworked us on the boards, but we battled back and this is a good lesson for us. ... They’re a good team and what makes them so tough is they share the ball so well.”
Schweim, who led the Cougars with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists, sparked a second-half run that made things interesting.
However, the Scarlets’ free-throw prowess proved the difference down the stretch.
“We were able to key in on Karge, and our help-side rotation seemed to be always on time,” West coach Julia Battern said. “East knocked down some big shots down the stretch, but I am proud of the way we had our heads on and executed to do what we needed at the end.”
Stevermer finished with 14 points and two assists for the Cougars, who made good on 5 of 12 from the line. West won the boards 30-24 behind Younge’s seven and Sydney Ottmar’s five.
Younge also tallied 10 points for the winners, who connected on 19 of 40 from the field for 49.5 percent compared to East’s 19 of 45 for 42.2 percent.
“I don’t think we came out with our best effort tonight, but we bounced back in the second half,” Schweim said. “We came out with more intensity, but they just outplayed us. We got a little too frantic when we got close, we needed to settle down a bit.”
Both teams return to action Tuesday with East hosting Red Wing and the Scarlets entertaining Rochester John Marshall.
