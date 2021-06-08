NEW ULM — The Mankato West bats never got going.
The Scarlets totaled six runs and seven hits in two games and were fighting to stay alive in the Section 2AAA baseball tournament late Tuesday night at Johnson Park.
The day began with West hoping to advance to Friday's championship game with a chance to qualify for the state tournament.
West lost 6-2 to Marshall in the winners' bracket final, then led 4-3 against Hutchinson after five innings later Tuesday.
Against Hutchinson, the Scarlets had a single in the second and third innings but couldn't push anything across.
In the fourth, Jacob Maes led off with a hard single to left, and Nic Cook walked. An infield error loaded the bases with one out.
A high chopper to the mound was thrown home for the force, but the ball popped out of the catcher's glove for a run-scoring error as courtesy runner Buck Wiebers crossed the plate.
However, the Scarlets left the bases loaded, despite taking the first lead of the two games.
Louis Magers started and didn't allow a hit through four innings, but Hutchinson got two two-out hits to take a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth.
West got those runs back in the next at-bat. Hayden Mellen's two-out single — West's first RBI of the day — scored a run, and an infield error tied the game at 3. Ryan Haley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in the go-ahead run.
In the winners' bracket final earlier Tuesday, Marshall ended West's 12-game winning streak, banging 12 hits in a 6-2 victory.
Marshall's first batter roped a triple to deep center, leading to the first run. Marshall added two more in the third.
West's first baserunner came in the third when Wyant Fowlds walked, and Haley followed with a double. Fowlds then scored on a wild pitch.
In the fourth, West scored a run on two walks and two wild pitches to make it 3-2.
Marshall got two runs back in the top of the fifth, with Riley Bersaw coming on to get the final two outs and limit the damage.
West finished with just two hits, while Marshall had at least one hit in every inning, stranding 12 runners.
Tanner Shumski took the loss, lasting 3 1/3 innings.
At the same time, Hutchinson scored twice in the seventh and eventually defeated Mankato East 6-3 in nine innings in an elimination game.
Jacob Schreiber had a double and triple, and Matthew Werk also had two hits for East. The Cougars finish with a 13-10 record.
