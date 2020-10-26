MANKATO -- The Mankato West volleyball team had to postpone Monday's home volleyball match against Albert Lea and the next three because some members of the team are in quarantine.
West activities director Joe Johnson said that about 10 players are affected by the quarantine, but none of them have tested positive for COVID-19. The problem was caused because those players may have been exposed to players on another team that had a positive test.
The postponements only affect the varsity team. All lower-level matches will be played as scheduled.
It's the first time West has had to postpone an athletic event because of health concerns.
The Scarlets are following the Minnesota Department of Health's guidelines of a 14-day suspension of the volleyball season, which also includes practices.
"With what we've seen in the Big Nine (Conference) and around the state, people are going to have to adjust and be accommodating," Johnson said. "There's going to be some games played at times that we normally don't play games. We're running out of days so we'll reschedule games as we can."
The Scarlets had to postpone Saturday's match at Rochester John Marshall, though no makeup date has been set.
West has also postponed Friday's match against Mankato East. Johnson said that the teams play again Nov. 19, which will be counted as a Big Nine Conference match, so Friday's match might not be rescheduled.
Next week, Monday's match at Red Wing and Thursday's home match against Owatonna have also been postponed, but those have already been rescheduled. West will play at Red Wing on Friday, Nov. 6, and host Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The Minnesota State High School League allows only two matches per week, but planning for some disruptions, schools are allowed three matches in the final two full weeks of the regular season, Nov. 9-15 and Nov. 16-22, to accommodate makeup games. West already has two matches scheduled in both of those weeks.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.