MANKATO -- The Northern Michigan men's hockey program has cancelled a nonconference series at Minnesota State on Dec. 11-12 due to recent COVID-19 testing results.
Northern Michigan has had to cancel the first seven games of its season.
The No. 6-rated Mavericks' home opener will now be a nonconference series against Bemidji State on Dec. 18-19 at Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center.
The Mavericks (1-0) are coming off quarantine and will play a nonconference series at Michigan Tech on Sunday and Monday.
The Minnesota State women's hockey team has filled a void in its schedule, adding a home-and-home series with third-ranked Minnesota on Dec. 10-11.
Minnesota State will host Minnesota on Thursday, Dec. 10, at Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center, with the game streamed on FloHockey.tv. The Gophers will host Game 2 of the series on Friday, Dec. 11, at Ridder Arena. That game will be streamed on BTN Plus.
Both games of the series are scheduled to start at 6:07 p.m.
The Mavericks (1-3-0) are coming off their first win of the season, defeating St. Cloud State 4-2 last weekend at St. Cloud. The Gophers (3-1-0) are coming off 2-1 and 4-2 wins over Minnesota Duluth last weekend.
