For most high school volleyball and football teams in Minnesota, there’s been a fair amount of good news lately.
Last week, teams were able to begin practice and were allowed to have 12 sessions prior to Oct. 3. While the return was nice, it was set to be merely a tease, with the football and volleyball seasons being played in the spring.
So much for that.
With football and volleyball now scheduled for the fall, there’s excitement in the air. Unless you’re one of the schools forced to be in distance learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The level of uncertainty, it just kind of starts to wear you down after a while,” Waseca football coach Brad Wendland said. “Are we going to be in school? ... Are we going to have practice? ... It just starts to zap out your energy a little bit.”
The state has put thresholds in place as guidelines for the various learning models. If a county gets more than 30 positive cases per 10,000 residents during a 14-day period, it’s recommended that the secondary school go to distance learning for 14 days, which causes activities to shut down.
Waseca, St. James Area, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva have each gone to distance learning in recent weeks, a move that has put athletics at the various schools in doubt.
JWP, which is currently in its third week of distance learning, is set to reevaluate the situation at the end of the week, according to activities director Ryan Luedtke. While the decision has yet to be made, Luedtke is hopeful to be able to return to activities when football and volleyball practice starts next week.
Waseca and NRHEG each went to distance learning Sept. 14, and both will move back to the hybrid model Monday. Football and volleyball practice at NRHEG will also start that day, according to activities director Dan Stork.
“Our kids are excited for the opportunity,” Stork wrote in an email. “We need to make sure we are all taking the necessary steps to keep everyone safe and follow the guidelines that are being put in place so we can keep the season rolling.”
Purely from an athletics standpoint, the timing for this couldn’t have been worse for Wendland and his team. While Waseca has been in distance learning, other schools have been able to hold football and volleyball workouts over the last two weeks, something that will almost certainly put Waseca at a disadvantage whenever the athletes are able to return.
“That’s going to be tough for us to make that up,” Wendland said. “Our kids are going to have to have some urgency.”
During the time away, Wendland has turned to the new-school coaching methods that so many others have used throughout the pandemic. Several Zoom meetings are being held this week as the Bluejays try to iron out how things will look both on and off the field on once they’re back.
“I think when we show up for practice and have the guys here ... it’s going to be really positive,” he said. “There’s been so many things that are uncertain. ... What’s normal for these kids is going to practice and playing football.”
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
