Thursday was supposed to be the first high school baseball game of the season in Mankato with East hosting West.
But the game, like all other sporting events, could not be played due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was trying to think of something to do on what was supposed to be our first game,” East coach Micah Degner said.
Then he saw the tweet, and a light bulb went on — actually, all the light bulbs at the Cougars’ Wolverton Field went on.
John Millea of the Minnesota State High School League went to Twitter with the hashtag #BeTheLightMN, encouraging schools to turn on their stadium lights as a way to honor students, staff and community members during this time of stay-at-home orders, distance learning and postponed athletic and activity schedules.
Degner went to the field, turned on the lights and tweeted out a photo of the lit-up Wolverton from the East baseball account, just as other teams, athletic departments and school districts did around the state on Thursday night. Millea, a media specialist for the MSHSL, retweeted it to his 23,000-plus followers, along with several others.
By early Friday evening, more than 80 Minnesota schools had either done it already or committed to doing it, per a Millea tweet. After the lights started coming on that night, he updated his list to 100 schools.
“I probably had 8 to 10 players that drove by in their cars and honked their horns,” Degner said of Thursday. “I was up in the press box. A few parents texted me and said they appreciated it. It lifted their kids’ spirits to even be at the field in their cars.”
Waseca and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown were in on the trend early. And Minnesota State was the first university in the state to join in, turning on the lights at Blakeslee Stadium.
“People are looking for anything positive to share,” Millea said. “It’s been really neat.”
Many schools are turning lights on weeknights from 8 to 10 p.m., while others are doing their own thing.
On Friday morning, Mankato Loyola activities director John Landkamer tweeted that the football field lights will be turned on on Mondays from 9 to 9:20 p.m. “to show support for our students at Loyola and across the country.”
Then both East and West announced that they would be turning stadium lights on for 77 minutes starting at 8:20 p.m. to honor the senior classes in ISD 77 (8:20 is 20:20 on a 24-hour clock).
East activities director Todd Waterbury said the plan is to light the Mankato fields every Friday night through the end of the school year. He called it “a symbolic gesture to recognize the tough spot the seniors are in — and the spring athletes, in general.”
“It’s one small, cool, little thing to recognize where we’re at at this crazy time,” Waterbury said. “We’re leaving the light on so they know we’re still thinking about them.”
St. Clair activities director Brad O’Donnell tweeted that school’s lights will be on 8-9 p.m. on Mondays and added, “I challenge our Cyclone community to put on their front lights to join in on this great initiative!”
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva AD Dan Stork tweeted that all Gopher Conference schools would be participating on Monday nights.
Millea said he got the idea from a friend at the Colorado High School Activities Association and later received information tracing the Twitter trend back to March 24 when Dumas High School in Texas first posted the idea.
Millea said amateur baseball teams in Minnesota have jumped on board, too, turning on lights at town-ball fields.
“It’s unbelievable,” he said.
Little Falls invited people to use its track for exercise while the lights are on — while practicing social distancing, of course.
Millea also stressed that people needed to be careful.
“This doesn’t mean we want people to sit in the bleachers together,” he said. “Maybe just drive by and honk your horns.”
As for Minnesota State, athletic director Kevin Buisman liked the idea so much when he was alerted to it by wrestling coach Jim Makovsky that he immediately made sure the lights would be on Thursday night, even if Blakeslee is a college field, not a high school one.
“It just felt right,” Buisman said. “It was one of those things that was taking off, and I thought it doesn’t have to be exclusive to high schools.”
Although MSU currently has no immediate plans to continue lighting Blakeslee, Buisman said he would love to see a night in the future when all stadiums have their lights on to show community support while sports are on hold.
“We can show hope for all athletes, pro, college, high school, Little League,” he said. “Let’s light up every stadium in the country.”
