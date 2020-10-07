MANKATO — Only 250 fans will be allowed at Minnesota high-school football games this season, and Mankato East activities director Todd Waterbury said his goal is to get as close as possible to the maximum at each game.
But it won’t be easy or without tough decisions.
“We want to engage the student body and the parents as best we can,” he said. “We want to allow many people as possible to be able to watch our games in person.”
Per MSHSL and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, East will be allowed to have 250 fans at Saturday night’s football game against Worthington at Wolverton Field, not counting athletes, coaches and essential workers.
Waterbury said that the Big Southeast District has established an attendance policy for football. All varsity rostered players will be allowed to buy two season passes for $40, which will guarantee a seat for all home and road games.
“If people buy the passes and they know they’re not going to use them, they can distribute them as they see fit,” Waterbury said.
With the extra tickets for home games, Waterbury said a drawing will be held for students, with priority to seniors. A few tickets will also be held in case the roster expands and those parents want to buy the pass.
All games will be live streamed in real time on the school website, with a possibility of also being broadcast on local cable channel KTV.
Saturday’s volleyball match will only be available by live streaming because state guidelines don’t allow for any fans at indoor, on-campus events.
Mankato West will use the same attendance policy for football games. The Scarlets’ first home game is Saturday, Oct. 24
For St. Clair/Loyola football, district policy allows for 170 tickets for the home team and 80 for the visitors, all presale. St. Clair activities director Brad O’Donnell said that for home games, seniors and juniors will each be allowed two tickets, with sophomores and freshmen each getting one ticket. On the road, seniors and juniors can get two tickets, and sophomores get one, with no tickets allotted to freshmen.
O’Donnell said that should leave about 75 tickets available for other students and fans at home games. The Oct. 16 game will be St. Clair’s homecoming so 50 of those 75 tickets will go to St. Clair, and 25 to Loyola. On Oct. 30, the game will be Loyola’s homecoming so 50 tickets will go to Loyola, with 25 to St. Clair. For the third home game Nov. 11, the 75 tickets will be split evenly between the schools.
Volleyball and football games will be live streamed, with links on the respective schools’ websites.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.