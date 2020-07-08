MANKATO — Minnesota State men’s basketball associate head coach Mike Schott has been named one of the 50 Impactful Division II Assistants by Silver Waves Media.
The list was put together through research and consulting with athletic directors, university presidents, search firms and numerous influencers in basketball.
Schott joined the Mavericks coaching staff in 2001, and over the last 19 seasons, the Mavericks have compiled a record of 410-190. Minnesota State has advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 13 of the last 16 seasons, including four trips to the Sweet 16 and one to the Final Four in 2011.
