Senior forward Jacob Schreiber of the Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey team has always been able to put the puck in the net, but it wasn’t until Thursday night, well into the final season of his high school career, that he delivered his first hat trick.
Schreiber’s three-goal night came at a great time as his efforts helped lead the Cougars to a 4-0 victory over crosstown rival Mankato West at All Seasons Arena. The win upped the team’s record to 5-1.
“It was the first of my career, so it felt pretty good,” Schreiber said. “It’s nice that it could come in our rivalry game because those are pretty intense.”
Most of Thursday’s first period was pretty even as neither team seriously threatened the opposing goalie. The up-tempo frame was penalty-free but it wasn’t until the final minute that East took a 1-0 lead. Schreiber fed Layten Liffrig a perfect pass through the slot that Liffrig snapped into the upper corner from the bottom of the left circle.
“That was probably the turning point right there,” Schreiber said. “That gave us some confidence, and we just kind of went from there.”
The score left East/Loyola holding a 1-0 lead at the first break.
“It was a possession game in the first period before we started to open things up,” East/Loyola coach Adam Fries said. “We took that one-goal lead into the second and just kept building. If you build long enough, eventually you’re going to have a house.”
East continued to establish control in the second period with the help of two minor penalties by West. The Cougars applied big pressure during the man-advantage situations, but Caleb Cross repelled all the shots. Still, it seemed as if having to defend a man down for so long took a lot out of the Scarlets.
East/Loyola added to its lead with just over two minutes left in the period and both teams skating full strength. Schreiber connected from the top of the left circle at the 15:01 mark. Less than a minute later, Schreiber found the net again from the right circle, picking the upper left corner over Cross’ shoulder.
East continued to have the upper hand in the third period, and at 10:54, Schreiber and Jacob Kanzenbach executed a perfect rush. Schreiber passed to Kanzenbach from the top of the slot, he passed it back from the bottom of the right circle and Schreiber angled it into the goal without breaking stride.
Sophomore goalie Riley Burnett earned the shutout for East/Loyola, while Cross faced 38 shots for West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.