McKenna Schreiber had been in the hospital for five days, and she was excited to return to her home.
When she walked into the house, there were flowers everywhere in the kitchen as family and friends wanted to welcome her. That’s also when she was reminded about the long process of recovering from a skull fracture and brain injury.
“I couldn’t smell the flowers,” she said. “That was shocking. I still can’t smell or taste anything.”
On Jan. 28, Schreiber and the Mankato West gymnastics team traveled through a snow storm to compete at the True Team state gymnastics meet at Worthington. She remembers the trip taking a long time, and she was really hungry.
The first event for West was floor exercise so the team did its stretching and started warming up. Schreiber was a bit late to the warmup so she was in a bit of a hurry.
“We all noticed that the floor was very bouncy,” she said. “Most places have mats on each corner of the floor, and I noticed there were no mats and just concrete. But I really didn’t think much about it because I never go out on floor.”
But this time, she bounced high off the floor and landed awkwardly, hitting the left side of her head first on the concrete.
Schreiber’s parents, Chris and Angie, hadn’t left Mankato yet when they got a call that their daughter had taken a bad fall, but they didn’t realize the severity of her injuries.
“I figured she had a concussion, so we switched from our car to the truck, which would have more room for McKenna to ride home,” Chris said. “I probably drove a little faster than I should have, but then we got a call from the (emergency room personnel), and they said they were going to fly her to Sioux Falls. That’s when everything changed, and we knew it was more serious.”
McKenna was taken by ambulance to the hospital at Worthington, with the hope of being airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. However, the helicopter was grounded by the weather, and an airplane was brought in for the short flight. Her dad arrived in time to get on that flight, with her mom driving to Sioux Falls.
When McKenna arrived at the hospital, she was diagnosed with a fractured skull, two brain bleeds and had swelling in her brain.
She spent three days in intensive care at Sioux Falls as doctors tried to reduce the swelling in her brain, though she remembers almost none of it. She spent two more days in the hospital, going through cognitive and muscle control tests before she was stabilized and sent home.
She suffered from the usual effects of a severe concussion — sensitivity to light, nausea, headaches —as she tried to recover from the traumatic brain injury.
“She has been doing gymnastics for so long, and the floor exercise is the least of my worries,” Chris said. “The bean, bars, vault ... she does a lot more extreme things on those. It’s just unfortunate that they didn’t put any padding on those areas of the floor.”
McKenna, one of West’s top gymnasts and three-time state qualifier, was unable to compete at the state meet in February, though she was able to attend the meet to support her teammates, who finished third in the Class A competition. Schreiber had to wear sun glasses because of the bright lights, and when the noise got to be too much, she left the gym.
She missed about two weeks of school, and she thanks her teachers for making it possible to catch up. At first, she did her schoolwork online, but staring at a computer for very long was nearly impossible. Eventually, she was able to return to school for in-person classes.
“I was a three-sport athlete so I was used to doing things,” McKenna said. “I couldn’t drive, but my friends would come over and take me places, just to get out of the house. It’s been super cool to see all the support I’ve gotten. I’ve heard from so many people who have sent cards or candy or teddy bears. It means a lot to me.”
Though disappointed that her gymnastics career had ended, Schreiber was excited to be able to compete with the track team this spring. However, she wasn’t cleared to do the pole vault, her best event, because the doctors said she needed six months for the skull fracture to completely heal.
She’s competing in sprints and trying the long jump and triple jump for the first time. She’s been happy with the results so far.
She signed a national letter of intent last week to attend Minnesota State-Moorhead, where she will be a pole vaulter, and she can begin competing in that in August, when the skull fracture has completely healed. She appreciates the coaches at Moorhead that kept the offer, even though she can’t compete in that event this spring.
McKenna will need surgery to repair a ruptured eardrum. She still has issues with memory, but she was able to get caught up on school work, getting all A’s again.
“I’m really proud of that,” she said. “It was a lot of work.”
When you see McKenna, you’d never think something had happened. She’s lifting weights, competing in track and attending school, but she knows she’s \not fully healed. She doesn’t have to go to the hospital in Sioux Falls anymore, unless something changes.
But this experience has changed her.
“It made me realize how important life is, and everything can change in a minute,” she said. “I could have been paralyzed, or worse. It made me thankful for what I have, my family and friends. I’m able to compete again, and I’m thankful I can come back from this injury.”
