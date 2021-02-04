MANKATO -- Justin Schrupp scored 23 points, making six 3-pointers to lead Bethany Lutheran past Crown College 88-76 in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference men's basketball game Thursday at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Brian Smith added 18 points, four rebounds and five assists. Hunter Nielsen scored 14 points and Kaden Vaughn had 11 points.
Jared Milinkovich had 11 points and 11 rebounds, helping the Vikings to a 50-38 advantage on the boards.
Bethany (3-0, 2-0 in UMAC) hosts Wisconsin-Superior on Saturday.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.