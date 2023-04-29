By Chad Courrier ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com Carson Schweim didn’t choose Minnesota State because his older sister Mackenzie was already there. Or so his parents could watch both siblings play basketball at the same venue on the same night. Or that friends could attend the games. But when all those things aligned with his obvious choice, the decision was easy. “(Minnesota State) is where I wanted to go all along,” Carson said. “I never wanted to go too far from home. It’s an opportunity for my friends and family to come to my games, and those are the people I want to play in front of.” Schweim announced this week that he was making a verbal commitment to Minnesota State, and he can sign a national letter of intent later this fall. Schweim, an All-Big Nine Conference selection, led East back to the state tournament in March, leading the team in scoring at 16.4 points per game, and he averaged 6.0 rebounds. He shot 38% from 3-point range and 74.5% on free throws. The 6-foot-6 junior already ranks sixth in team history with 129 3-pointers, and with another season like the last one, in which he scored 506 points, Schweim would become the 15th player in program history to reach 1,000 points in a career. Schweim said he was being recruited by many of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference programs, but he hadn’t received any offers. If he has a good summer of basketball, there could have been more offers available. “But I thought, ‘why wait?’ “ Schweim said. “From Day 1, this was my first choice. It’s a nice weight off my shoulder. Now, I can concentrate on my senior season and help us get back to the state tournament.” It’s not unprecedented for a brother-sister combo to be at Minnesota State at the same time. Tyrell Stuttley, who is currently on the men’s team, played a couple of seasons while his older sister Tayla was a member of the women’s team. Mike and Kris Wolle were siblings, also Mankato East graduates, but Mike graduated in 1995 and Kris didn’t get to Minnesota State until 1999. “We’re close,” Carson Schweim said. “It’s nice that both of us can go (to Minnesota State). It’s convenient from my family and friends. My parents are pumped.” Mackenzie Schweim was a first-year bench player for the Mavericks’ women’s team, averaging 2.8 points in 7 minutes of playing time per game. She got to see eight to 10 of Carson’s games last season; when they were both at East, the boys and girls teams often played on the same night at different venues. Now, her parents Doug and Audra can see both of their children play in back-to-back games in the same arena. “We’re definitely a MavFam,” Mackenzie Schweim said. “My parents are both alums, and now Carson and I are going (to Minnesota State).” Mackenzie said that she helped Carson get prepared for the recruiting process, answering any questions or making suggestions on what to ask each coach, but the decision was up to Carson. It still made Mackenzie very happy when Carson chose the Mavericks. “It was a big sister-little brother moment,” she said. “I was going to be supportive of any decision he made, but I love that he chose (Minnesota State). I’m excited for him because I know this has been his goal for a long time.” Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
