WAYYNE, NEB. -- Corvon Seales hit the go-ahead layup with 27 seconds to play, and he added two clinching free throws in the final seconds as Minnesota State defeated Wayne State 72-70 in overtime in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball game Saturday.
Kelby Kramer had 13 points, 19 rebounds and six blocked shots, and Cameron Kirksey had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Krieger scored 16 points.
The Mavericks made only 2 of 24 from 3-point range and were outrebounded 56-48 but held Wayne State to 29.6% shooting from the field.
The Mavericks (14-12, 12-8 in Northern) host Upper Iowa on Friday to start the final weekend of the regular season.
