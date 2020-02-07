MANKATO -- Corvon Seales had a season-high 20 points and tied a season-high with five 3-pointers. But he also had a season-high eight turnovers.
For Minnesota State's freshman guard, who wouldn't be playing much at the point if not for teammates' injuries, it's been a season of learning and growing.
"It's been a big learning experience," said Seales, after leading the Mavericks to a 93-90 victory over Minnesota Crookston in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball game Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
"The coaches have done a great job of helping me, showing me the right plays to make."
Seales, who redshirted last season, was coming off the bench as an off guard in the season's first three games, but he moved into the starting lineup as the point guard. When sophomore Tre Baumgardner suffered a season-ending knee injury, Seales moved to point guard permanently, playing more than 33 minutes per game.
"I know I'm going to have my hands on the ball a lot," Seales said. "I need to get my teammates as many shots as possible, and if I do my job, we can go a long way."
The Mavericks were struggling offensively early, but Seales hit three straight 3-pointers to keep his team at 14-13 after 5 minutes.
But the Mavericks made four turnovers that fueled Crookston's 9-2 run, creating a 30-22 deficit. Crookston's lead grew to 38-26 before the Mavericks closed the first half with a run. Seales' fourth 3-pointer, and a two-handed dunk by Kelby Kramer highlighted an 18-7 run that got the Mavericks within 45-44 at halftime.
"Corvon has really shown great improvement, but he's still growing into his role," Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. "It's going to help us in the future when we can move him back to his natural position, which is shooting guard. It will be like having two point guards on the court."
Minnesota State took its first lead by scoring the first seven points of the second half. The lead grew to 61-53 on consecutive 3-pointers by Seales and Kevin Krieger with 13:35 to play.
Crookston cut the lead to 68-64, but Landon Wolfe nailed a corner 3-pointer to rebuild the margin at the halfway point of the second half.
Crookston hit seven 3-pointers in the final six minutes, pulling within 91-90 with 2 seconds to play. But Ryland Holt, who had an offensive rebound on a missed free throw just a couple of possessions earlier, made two free throws to secure the victory.
"You have to learn how to win close games," Margenthaler said. "Hopefully, tonight will give us some confidence heading down the stretch. I thought we played with good pace and confidence tonight, and we'll have to do that again tomorrow."
Holt ended up with 24 points, and Kevin Krieger and Kelby Kramer each scored 15. Cameron Kirksey added 14 points as the Mavericks shot 61.5% in the second half, 54.7% for the game.
The Mavericks (12-11, 10-7 in Noerthern Sun) continue the homestand at 5:30 p.m. today against Bemidji State.
