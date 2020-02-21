MANKATO -- Things were going so well.
The Minnesota State men's basketball team was dominating the lane and the backboard, taking a 15-point lead early in the second half. But in a 10-minute blitz, Upper Iowa made a 33-8 run, snatching a victory from the Mavericks.
"That first half was probably the best half of basketball we've played all season," Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. "But you have to play 40 minutes, and we didn't do that."
Upper Iowa shot 54.3% from the field in the second, hitting 9 of 13 from 3-point range, to rally for an 89-81 win over Minnesota State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball game Friday at Bresnan Arena. The Mavericks committed 23 turnovers that led to 27 points for the Peacocks.
"We stopped following our game plan," senior Cameron Kirksey said. "We made a lot of turnovers, and we had a lot of breakdowns on defense. That was the moral of the story."
The Mavericks pounded it inside in the first half, though consecutive 3-pointers by Corvon Seales and Carter Asche capped a 9-0 run and gave the Mavericks their first lead at 14-10 with 12:52 remaining in the first half.
Later in the half, the Mavericks scored 12 straight points in the lane, building a double-digit lead on Kelby Kramer's dunk and free throw. Seales scored on a pair of drives that made it 43-31 at halftime.
Minnesota State had 22 points in the lane in the first half, compared to just 8 for Upper Iowa. The Mavericks also outrebounded the Peacocks 25-11 in that time.
"We wanted to stay disciplined on both ends," Margenthaler said. "We wanted to keep attacking in the post, but we started settling for (perimeter shots). Defensively, we didn't stay at home, which allowed them to get hot at the 3-point line. We wanted them to take 2s and not 3s."
The Mavericks led 53-38 after four minutes of the second half when Upper Iowa picked up the defensive pressure, causing turnovers that led to fast-break points. A 17-2 run tied the game at 55 just four minutes later, and another 7-0 burst gave the Peacocks a 62-56 lead at the 10-minute mark.
The lead grew to 13 before the Mavericks rallied. Kirksey scored eight points as Minnesota State pulled within 80-75 with 3 minutes to go. The Mavericks were able to get within 4 in the final seconds before running out of time.
Kirksey finished with 29 points and 13 rebounds, and Holt scored 20 points with 11 rebounds. Seales scored 12 points.
The Mavericks finish the regular season with a home game against Winona State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
"There's nothing we can do about this game," Kirksey said. "It's a new day, new game. We need a win if we want to play here on Wednesday (in the conference tournament)."
