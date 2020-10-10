MANKATO -- Undefeated Mankato East will be the No. 3 seed for the Section 2A girls soccer tournament, which begins Tuesday.
East (7-0-4) will host Worthington at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bethany Lutheran.
Mankato West (6-2-2) received the fifth seed and will host Faribault on Tuesday at Caswell North. Game time has not been set.
St. Peter was seeded sixth and will host Jordan on Tuesday.
Waseca was seeded seventh and will host Marshall on Tuesday. Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia, the 15th seed, plays at Southwest Minnesota Christian on Tuesday.
In the Section 2A boys tournament, West (4-4-2) was seeded second and will host Southwest Minnesota Christian at 6 p.m. Monday at Caswell North.
East (3-6-2) was seeded eighth and will host Waseca at 7 p.m. Monday at Bethany Lutheran.
St. Peter was No. 4 and will host Albert Lea. Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia, the 11th seed, will play at United Christian Academy at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
