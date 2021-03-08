MANKATO — Mankato East is the No. 6 seed, and Mankato West is No. 8 heading into the Section 2AA wrestling tournament, which begins Wednesday.
The Cougars will compete at No. 3 St. Peter at 6 p.m. Wednesday. No. 2-seeded Scott West will wrestle Waseca, with the winners meeting at 7:15 p.m. at St. Peter.
In another pod at Hutchinson, West will face No. 1 seed Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran at 6 p.m. No. 4 Tri-City United takes on Hutchinson, with the winners meeting at 7:15 p.m.
The Free Press
