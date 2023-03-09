ST. PETER — The Section 2AAA girls basketball championship game between St. Peter and Marshall was postponed by weather Thursday and will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Gustavus Adolphus.
St. Peter (21-6), the No. 3 seed, and No. 4 Marshall (20-9) played three times, with the Saints winning two close games. On Feb. 25, St. Peter defeated Marshall 52-48 in the Big South Conference championship game at St. Peter.
The winner of Friday's game advances to the Class AAA tournament, which begins Wednesday at the University of Minnesota's Maturi Pavilion.
There will be a decision made soon about the status of Section 2A and Section 2AA boys games scheduled for tonight.
The Free Press
