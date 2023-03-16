The Section 2A and 2AA boys basketball games, originally scheduled for Thursday, have been rescheduled for Friday because of weather.
Mankato Loyola will play Cedar Mountain for the Section 2A championship at 6 p.m. at Minnesota State's Bresnan Arena, followed the Section 2AA final between Maple River and Minnesota Valley Lutheran.
The Section 2AAA championship game between Mankato East and Worthington had already been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Gustavus Adolphus.
The Free Press
