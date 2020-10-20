MANKATO -- The Mankato West boys and girls soccer matches in the Section 2A playoffs were postponed by weather Tuesday and rescheduled for Wednesday.
The West boys will host Bloomington Kennedy at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Caswell North in the section semifinals. Top-seeded Worthington will host Marshall at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the other semifinal.
The West girls will play a Section 2A semifinal match at Waconia at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The other Section 2A semifinal was also postponed; St. Peter will play at Southwest Christian at 4:15 p.m.
The Free Press
