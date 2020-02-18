MANKATO — Minnesota State senior McKenzie Sederberg was named Defenseman of the Week by the WCHA women's league for her play against Minnesota Duluth over the weekend.
Sederberg scored the game-tying goal late in Saturday's game and also had an assist on Friday in the final home games of her career.
The Andover native's goal came with an extra attacker on the ice with 23 seconds left in regulation of the 1-1 tie. The Mavericks lost 5-4 on Friday. Sederberg finished the weekend with seven shots on goal, five blocked shots and an even plus-minus.
Minnesota State plays at No. 3 Minnesota Friday and Saturday.
