ST. PAUL -- Mankato West senior Taryn Sellner had strong finishes in the balance beam and floor exercise, claiming six place in the all-around at the Class A gymnastics meet Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
Sellner scored 37.2875 in the all-around, placing second on beam (9.6) and fourth on floor (9.6125). She also place 19th on uneven bars at 8.725 and 25th on vault at 9.35.
Sellner, making her fifth state-meet appearance, finished 10th in the all-around last season.
Teammate McKenna Schreiber placed 14th in the all-around at 35.9875, taking 22nd on beam (8.95), 23rd on vault (9.4), 24th on bars (8.625) and 31st on floor (9.0125).
New Ulm's Kayla Goblirsch finished 15th in the all-around at 35.9625. She placed 11th on vault at 9.5125, 19th on beam at 9.025, 25th on bars at 8.5875 and 37th on floor at 8.8375.
West's Jenna Sikel placed sixth on the vault at 9.6125 and 11th on bars at 9.15. Zoey Hermel placed 16th on floor exercise at 9.2375.
For Mankato East, Ella Turner placed 17th on vault at 9.425, 40th on floor exercise at 8.5375 and 46th on beam at 6.525. Hali Christofferson finished 34th on bars at 7.1375, while Truly Evans took 35th on bars at 8.2625 and Trinity Lindeman placed 42nd on floor exercise at 8.55.
New Ulm's Emily Guggisberg placed 45th on beam at 6.95.
