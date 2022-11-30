Through 19 games, Mankato Loyola had won 15, and coach Sam Carlson thought he was leading one of the best Class A teams in Minnesota.
But then came injuries and inconsistency, and soon, the Crusaders’ season was over, knocked out in the second round of the section tournament.
“It was frustrating, the way it ended,” Loyola senior Lawson Godfrey said. “We learned that you can’t just show up and expect to win. You have to have full energy and focus every night.”
The Crusaders, who finished 19-9 last season, open the schedule Thursday with a Valley Conference game against Madelia at Fitzgerald gym. It was Madelia that ended the Crusaders’ season in the section tournament.
“There’s no doubt in my mind we were a top-10 team in the state,” Carlson said. “We got a taste of how good we could be, but we also got a bad taste about how fast it can be over. One game can change everything.”
The Crusaders have a talented, experienced group of five seniors returning, led by Godfrey and Simon Morgan, who have both played on the varsity since eighth grade.
Godfrey, a wing player, averaged 22 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists last season, shooting 66% from the field and 42% on 3-pointers. He scored a program-record 48 points in a game last season and has 1,199 points in his career.
“I can’t wait to get started,” Godfrey said. “It’s my last year, my fifth year, and I love playing. It never gets old, the atmosphere at a game, and I’m excited for the season.”
Yet, Carlson said Godfrey needs to be more aggressive offensively.
“It’s not as easy as it sounds,” Godfrey said. “Sometimes, it gets in my head that we have to be patient. I can’t give up as many opportunities this year.”
Morgan averaged 17.5 points and 12 rebounds last season, while shooting 56%. Carlson is looking for more consistency from his 6-foot-5 post player, who has scored 817 points in his career.
“There’s times when Simon is one of the best players in the area,” Carlson said. “I think he’s ready to step up.”
Jake Sizer, who blossomed as the starting quarterback on the football team this season, averaged 10 points and five rebounds, while Carter Zimmerman, who will take over at point guard, averaged 7.5 points and 3.5 assists. Josh Kann averaged 6 points, 6 rebounds and four assists and generally defends the opposition’s best player.
Coming off the bench will be senior Jack Skubitz and juniors Skyler Hill-Koenen and Quinn Kelly.
“We’re long, we have experience,” Carlson said. “If we can put it all together, I really think we can do something special. This is the group we’ve been waiting for.”
Godfrey said that the success in football, putting together an undefeated regular season and advancing to the section finals, was a good experience that can also be used to prepare for basketball.
“All of us have been playing together since we were little kids,” Godfrey said. “Everyone is more comfortable, talking about everything. There’s no limit to our potential. We have a lot of shooters, but we have to concentrate on defense and rebounding. Second-chance points is something we need to figure out.”
