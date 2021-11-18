MANKATO — A year ago, the top seniors on area girls swim teams were denied a chance to compete at state due to cancellation of the meet because of COVID-19.
The state meet is back on this year, and the current crop of seniors couldn’t be happier.
“I’m excited,” said Mankato West senior Lydia Krautkremer. “This will be my first and only time going to state.”
Teammate Annika Younge echoed those sentiments: “I went to state as a freshman and sophomore, but it’s still exciting to go. I’ll be a little nervous even though I’ve been there before.”
Mankato West is sending seven swimmers to the state meet, which begins Thursday. Four of those seven swimmers/divers are seniors.
Leading the way for the Scarlets are the Leonard sisters — senior Sophia and Olivia, a sophomore. Each has qualified in four events.
Sophia Leonard, Olivia Leonard, sophomore Catherine Bittner and Younge qualified from the Section 1A meet in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a first-place time of 1:40.45.
Sophia Leonard is also on the 200 medley relay (1st, 1:50.36 qualifying time) along with Bittner, freshman Ella Lee and Krautkremer. Sophia Leonard’s other events will be the 100 backstroke (1st, 59.38) and 100 freestyle (2nd, 53.64).
Olivia Leonard will be swimming the 400 freestyle relay (2nd, 3:43.58), along with Krautkremer, Lee, and Younge. She will also compete in the 200 individual medley (1st, 2:09.73) and 100 breaststroke (2nd, 1:07.94).
Two of the relays — the medley and 200 freestyle — are seeded among the top eight going into the meet. West’s other top-eight seeds are Olivia Leonard in both the IM and breaststroke, Sophia Leonard in the backstroke and Bittner in the breaststroke.
“Those are our best chances for top finishes,” said West coach Dave Burgess. “Lucy Vogt was sick and had to miss the section meet so we’re going to put her back into the 200 free relay at state. Bittner filled in for Vogt at sections, but she’s fine just swimming her other two events.”
West’s other state entrant is senior Jenna Sikel. She’s the first diver to perform at state for the Scarlets in five years and qualified with a third-place total of 298.5 points at sections.
Mankato East/Loyola has two state entrants, but Jayne Satre, who qualified in the 500 freestyle (2nd, 5:30.84), will not be able to compete due to illness. That leaves junior diver Marah Dauk, who advanced with a fourth-place score of 295.3 at the section meet.
“This was my goal,” said Dauk, who is a longtime gymnast. “I feel like I’ve improved a lot this year with my form and entry. I’m sure I’ll be a little nervous, but that’s to be expected.”
East/Loyola coach Greg Summers said the goal for Dauk is to make it to the Top 16.
“Diving is hard to judge, but if you hit your dives at state you can do well,” Summers said.
In addition to West and East/Loyola, St. Peter advanced three athletes to state. Sophomore Hannah Denzer qualified in two events: 500 free (1st, 5:22.27) and 200 free (1st, 1:58.13).
Her older sister, senior Olivia Denzer, made it with a second-place time of 2:02.53 in the 200 free. St. Peter’s other qualifier is diver Laura Klatt, who finished second at sections with 303.7 points.
Tri-City United will send section swimmer of the year Ella Schmiesing to state in two events. She was the section champ in both the 50 freestyle (24.18) and 100 freestyle (53.02).
The state meet begins with diving preliminaries on Thursday, continues with swimming preliminaries on Friday and concludes with finals in all events Saturday. The competition takes place at the Jean Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.