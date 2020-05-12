The bad breaks just keep coming for high-school athletes.
In a video conference Saturday, Minnesota American Legion Commander Mark Dvorak announced the American Legion Baseball season is canceled due to COVID-19.
“We thought we could maybe delay the season. Everyone had hope that we were going to play,” Mankato National Post 11 coach Jamie Mulvihill said. “But with the virus not slowing down, I think in the back of our minds ... we probably knew this was bound to happen.”
This isn’t unique to Minnesota, as there will be no American Legion national involvement with baseball throughout the country this summer. If a certain Legion post does decide to have a season, it will not be endorsed by the national baseball program and will have to chart its own course.
Legion ball typically starts immediately after the high-school baseball season ends and runs through July, or into early August, depending on how far a team makes it in the playoffs. Teams are generally made up of juniors going into their senior season, or seniors who have just graduated.
For many juniors, the season is looked at as a proving ground. Legion ball presents an opportunity for a player to secure their spot for the following spring. For the seniors, it’s one final chance to play with high-school teammates, or maybe even a final chance to play organized baseball.
“We’ve been preparing since November,” National senior Ben Maes said. “It really is a gut punch.”
The National Post 11 team, which is comprised of Mankato West students, had 16 players signed up to play this summer. Twelver are returning juniors, while four are graduating seniors. The American Post 11 team is usually comprised of Mankato East players. It had 19 players committed for the summer, with 10 seniors and nine juniors.
For American coach Collin Risting, losing the season really stings, as he had coached the current group of East seniors since they first moved to a full-sized diamond in 2014. This would have been his first chance to be their head coach.
“We already had our team chemistry, we knew one and other,” he said. “This season was going to pretty special for us.”
Maes doesn’t have plans to play college baseball, but losing these two seasons is far from the end. He’s been playing his whole life, and the disappointment of missing out on baseball his senior year has only made him fall more in love with the game.
“Baseball is forever,” he said. “I know I’ll be playing town ball and coaching. I plan on playing baseball for the rest of my life.”
While this was definitely a blow for local baseball, there’s still hope for other leagues and organizations.
The Mankato Area Youth Baseball Association and the Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association are each still confident they’ll be able to play at some point. The same goes for amateur baseball and the Northwoods league.
However, with 357 teams, Minnesota leads the nation in Legion ball participation. Mulvihill has coached the National team for 17 years, and his father did it for 27 years before that. That type of tradition can be found everywhere in Legion ball, and it will certainly be missed this summer.
“Legion is a big culture here; it brings a lot of people together,” Maes said. “High school ball is a little more set and serious. When you make the transition to Legion, it’s laid back, you’re having fun in the summer. It’s just a good time.”
