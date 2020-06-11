When the NCAA granted spring athletes an extra season of eligibility due to COVID-19, coaches knew roster construction was going to get a bit crazy.
Which seniors would return? Will scholarships be honored if seniors return? How will this affect the class of 2021, 2022, 2023? What about transfers?
Minnesota State baseball coach Matt Magers now has the answer to the first of those questions, and with seven of his nine seniors planning to return, he couldn’t be happier.
“It’s a big commitment on their part to come back. I’m excited that the NCAA is allowing them to do that,” Magers said. “I’m really excited about our depth.”
The returners include Teddy Petersen, Jon Ludwig, Ty Denzer, Ty Buck, Hunter Even, Sebastian Holte-Mancera and Joey Werner. Tory Miller and Jack Rasmussen will not return, as both have graduated and have jobs.
MSU softball coach Lori Meyer has three seniors who need to make decisions, and she has also gotten some clarity. Emma Schifferle will not be returning in favor of graduate school. Lexi Schoper is still undecided, as she is recovering from Tommy John surgery. If rehab goes well, she may elect to return.
Meyer has gotten a commitment from standout outfielder Carly Esselman. She will not go to school in the fall, but will return in the spring to play softball. Esselman was hitting .474 when the season was canceled, and her name should be all over the MSU record book by the end of next season.
“She’s a leader by example by how hard she works ... everyone on the team likes her,” Meyer said.
One of the biggest questions surrounding spring sports was how returning seniors’ scholarships would be handled.
For the softball team, it’s not going to be a big issue, with only one extra senior returning. Meyer already has seven incoming freshman signed, so she’s happy with how her roster currently sits.
The situation for baseball is more complicated, as Magers was hoping to bring in nine new players next season. That number will now be 12, with five of them being incoming freshman, and seven of them being returning seniors.
Magers said some things with the budget were moved around, and that all scholarships will be honored.
“MSU has been willing to help the super seniors get their last year of competition in,” he said.
Looking ahead, things are going to be different in the coming years for both programs.
Most of Meyer’s talented junior class has expressed interest in playing a fifth season in 2022, which means she won’t need to add as many players from the class of 2021.
On the baseball side, many players who would have went to the MLB draft in a normal year have returned to school, as the draft was moved from 40 rounds to five. Also, many junior college players who would have been looking to transfer to schools like MSU are struggling to find teams because so many seniors are electing to play another season.
“There’s a lot of junior college kids that would have been drafted, now they’re back in the pool for us to evaluate,” Magers said. “I think for a couple years, there’s going to be a logjam of players. Ultimately, college baseball will be better.”
The incoming freshman in the softball program are Carly Briggs of Warrenville, Illinois; Emma Dennsion of Bettendorf, Iowa; Kacy Nickerson of Ottumwa, Iowa; Carlie Sammon of Davenport, Iowa; Brianne Stone of Valencia, California; Kylie Sullivan of Momence, Illinois; and Ellie Tallman of Martelle, Iowa.
The baseball program’s five incoming freshmen include Ryan Bachman of Rapid City, South Dakota; Aidan Byrne of Eagan; Nathan Culley of Anoka; Mitch Gutknecht of Stillwater; and Derek Lilledahl of Dodge Center.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.