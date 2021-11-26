SAULT STE. MARIE, MICH. — Being a backup goaltender on the Minnesota State men’s hockey team generally doesn’t come with much action.
That’s the reality of the situation when you’re playing behind a two-time All-American like Dryden McKay.
With McKay and several other MSU players out due to illness, freshman goalie Keenan Rancier was fantastic in his collegiate debut, despite his Mavericks losing 1-0 to Lake Superior State on Friday.
“He gave us a chance,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview. “We just didn’t give him enough support as far as putting (goals) on the board.”
Along with McKay, Akito Hirose, Sam Morton, Lucas Sowder and Julian Napravnik were the other MSU regulars out of the lineup.
The game’s lone goal came at 9:20 of the first period, when the Lakers’ leading scorer, Louis Boudon, scored a shorthanded goal on a clean breakaway. It was the only shot Rancier faced in the opening period.
“We put him on an island more than once,” Hastings said. “The first shorthanded goal ... that’s an All-American type player that he’s facing.”
MSU dominated puck possession throughout the game, but it never translated into a goal.
Benton Maass appeared to tie the game in the second period, but the goal was immediately waved off. The play was reviewed for “incidental contact with the goalkeeper,” but the call on the ice stood.
Rancier made a pair of fantastic glove saves from point-blank range in the third to help keep it 1-0. Shots on goal in the game favored MSU 22-10.
Cade Borchardt had a chance to tie it in the closing minutes after Lakers’ goalie Ethan Langenegger got caught out of the net, but his shot hit the post.
“We gripped it a little bit when we had some opportunities,” Hastings said. “Found a couple of posts, but posts don’t go up on the scoreboard. We’ve got to find a way to do more.”
The Mavericks (11-4, 7-2 in CCHA) finish their series with the Lakers at 5:07 p.m. Saturday.
“Adversity sharpens the knife,” Hastings said. “You need to learn from success and you need to learn when you’re not successful, and that’s what we’ll do.
“I’ve got a lot of belief in this group. ... We’ll look in the mirror, and we’ll reset.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.