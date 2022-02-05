MANKATO — Minnesota State wrestling coach Jim Makovsky is not usually one to complain about things, but even he’s shaking his head at the state of the current season.
Like most other in-state programs, the Mavericks have lost an abundance of practice time and competition due to the pandemic. On top of that, the team is in the midst of a rash of injuries and Makovsky has no idea if or when the guys who are out will be back.
“I’ve been doing this 33 years, and I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said Saturday, shortly after his team dropped a pair of dual meets, 30-13 to Northern State and 34-7 to second-ranked St. Cloud State at Bresnan Arena.
“You just can’t get any continuity,” he said. “The team chemistry suffers, the conditioning suffers, it’s just a bad deal.”
MSU has been without two of its standouts — Kyle Rathman and Trevor McManus — for a while due to injury. On Friday, they lost Kolbe O’Brien in a 41-6 dual meet win over Moorhead State.
“It’s tough when you lose quality wrestlers and quality people like that,” he said. “It’s forced us to adjust our goals to focus on the postseason.”
In the two duals on Saturday, a pair of Mavericks went 2-0. Eighth-ranked senior Trevor Turriff (174) won a pair of decisions and 10th-ranked Darrell Mason (285) won two major decisions.
“We have guys who are out, but that’s what I like about this team,” Turriff said. “There’s always another guy willing to step up and help us out. We’ve had to have a lot of depth this season.”
Mason, a junior who wrestled at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa last season, is now undefeated with a 12-0 record. He says his teammates deserve the credit.
“It’s not me that’s undefeated, it’s the whole team,” he said. “They’re the ones who have supported me.
“I’m really happy with my decision to come here. I love the team, I love the school, I love Mankato.”
Against SCSU, the Mavericks trailed 26-0 after six bouts. Turriff got MSU’s first win at 174, and Mason got the other win at heavyweight.
The Mavericks were in trouble early against Northern State, forfeiting two of the first four matches to fall behind 20-0. NSU’s eighth-ranked Wyatt Turnquist highlighted the early run with a 17-0 technical fall against Kadyn Kraye at 149 pounds.
Cooper Siebrecht got MSU’s first win at 157, earning a 4-0 decision over Izaak Hunsley. It started a run of three straight wins for MSU. Siebrecht’s victory was followed by an overtime decision by Brody Nielsen at 165 pounds. He earned a takedown in the first extra session to win 6-4 against Chase Bloomquist.
Turriff followed with a 6-3 win at 174 over Kelby Hawkins, closing the team score to 20-9. But the Wolves put the match out of reach soon after with a 13-0 major decision at 184 by Treyton Cacek and a pin in 4:58 by Cole Huss at 197.
Mason ended the dual by delivering a 16-6 major decision against Josh Trumble at heavyweight. That made the final score 30-13 in favor of Northern State.
“Trevor and Darrell are both very competitive,” Makovsky said. “Most guys like to compete, those two guys love to compete.”
The Mavericks (2-4) have a road dual at Upper Iowa on Thursday and then close out the regular season with a dual at Southwest Minnesota State on Feb. 13.
