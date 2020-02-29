ST. PAUL — Sibley East’s Derek Steele and Drayden Morton each won state championships Saturday night, and they have each other to blame.
“We’ve been wrestling partners since second grade,” Morton said, after winning the Class A, 120-pound title with a 3-0 shutout over Caldeonia’s Brandon Ross. “I make him better and I know he makes me better, too.”
Having won a state title last year, Morton said he wasn’t nervous before the bout.
“I was more excited than anything,” he said. “I treated it just like any other match.”
Morton reached the finals with a 2-1 win over Kelvin Andrade-Ponce of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in the semifinals.
Steele won his state championships just moments before Morton, knocking off Ethan Hendrickson of United North Central 4-2. He won his semifinal match 5-4 against Cory Gunderson of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunberg.
Steele’s championship came after sitting out a few weeks around the holidays to have meniscus surgery on his right knee.
“I had to make some adjustments after that,” he said. “I had to lead with my left foot more, but after my first few matches back I really didn’t think about it.”
Maple River’s Trevor Pearson was denied a state title at 126 pounds in Class A by Trevor Janssen of Black Duck-Cass Lake-Bena. The undefeated and No. 1-ranked Janssen earned a 10-1 major decision in the finals.
Pearson advanced to the championship with a 1-0 decision over Levi Ellingson of Tracy-Milroy in the semifinals.
Pearson’s teammate, Nathan Trio (182A) went toe-to-toe with top-ranked Trevor Eisfeld before falling to the four-time state champion from Tracy-Milroy 14-10.
Four other area wrestlers competed for third place Saturday but all came up short.
Waseca’s Mason Gehloff (113AA) suffered a 4-3 setback to Simley’s Reid Nelson to settle for fourth.
Blue Earth Area’s Max Ehrich (160A) had a wild finale with Sawyer Schwartz of Tracy-Milroy. Schwartz prevailed 15-12 as Ehrich appeared to injure his leg with about 20 seconds left in the third-place bout.
Lincoln Carpenter (138A) of Sibley East wound up fourth after losing 2-1 to Nolan Rommel of Wabasha-Kellogg. Rommel escaped in the final seconds to get the win.
St. James’ Tallin Johnson (152A) also ended up fourth, dropping his final match 10-7 to Carter Sorenson.
St. Peter’s Eli Hunt (170AA) ended his season with a win, downing Nathan Simmonds of Fairmont/Martin County West to finish fifth.
