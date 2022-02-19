The Free Press
ST. PAUL — Mankato West’s Jenna Sikel scored 37.0500 to finish eighth in the all-around at the Class A gymnastics meet Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
Sikel was ninth in the floor exercise (9.3625), ninth on balance beam (9.3000), 13th on uneven bars (9.0250) and 18th on vault (9.3625).
Kayla Goblirsch of New Ulm placed 11th in the all-around at 36.6250. Her best event was beam, where she placed second at 9.4500.
West’s Zoey Hermel took second on floor exercise at 9.5500 and ninth on vault at 9.4750. McKenna Schreiber placed 12th on vault (9.3750), 12th on floor exercise (9.3125) and 26th on bars (8.7625).
Maura Panahon took seventh on floor exercise at 9.4000 and 21st on beam at 8.8875. Niya Hauer was 10th on vault at 9.4375 and 18th on beam at 8.7125, and Charley Fernandez placed 15th on bars at 8.9625.
The Scarlets took second in the team competition Friday, finishing .15 points behind Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka.
St. Peter’s Trista Landsom took 30th on bars at 8.6625, and teammate Cadence Tish placed 38th on beam at 8.3375.
