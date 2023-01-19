Minnesota State men's hockey players David Silye and Jake Livingstone have been nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, it was announced Thursday.
The two were included in a group of 82 players representing 43 different teams on this season’s ballot.
Silye, a junior center, leads MSU with 25 points (15-10—25). He's been the CCHA Forward of the Week twice and was the CCHA Forward of the Month in November.
Livingstone, the reigning CCHA Defenseman of the Year, leads the Mavericks with 17 assists and has 22 points (5-17—22). He also leads MSU with 35 blocked shots and was the CCHA Defensive Player of the Month in October.
Fan voting runs now until March 5 at midnight. Fans can vote at http://www.hobeybaker.com.
The Free Press
