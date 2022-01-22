MANKATO — David Silye recorded the fifth hat trick of the season for the Minnesota State men's hockey team, as the Mavericks celebrated Hockey Day Minnesota with a 7-1 win over St. Thomas on a snowy evening Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium.
The Mavericks won Game 1 of the series 5-1 Thursday at Mendota Heights.
The snow came down the entire game, with accumulation significantly impacting gameplay despite frequent extended stoppages to shovel.
Silye got MSU on the board at 8:53 of the first, and then made it 2-0 at 11:08, a lead MSU would take into the first intermission.
St. Thomas failed to get a shot on goal in the first period, but just like in Thursday's game, their first shot beat MSU goaltender Dryden McKay, with the goal coming at 1:52 of the second.
The Mavericks scored three times in 3:18 later in the second, with Julian Napravnik, Sam Morton and Nathan Smith each scoring.
Cade Borchardt, Brendan Furry and Jack McNeely each finished with two assists for MSU. Napravnik had a goal and an assist.
Shots on goal favored MSU 32-7.
The Mavericks (23-5, 17-3 in CCHA) will host Arizona State in a nonconference series next weekend at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
