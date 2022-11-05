MANKATO — It seems safe to say St. Thomas is probably tired of seeing David Silye.
He scored a hat trick against the Tommies on Hockey Day Minnesota last season, and also got a pair of goals Friday night in Game 1 of the Minnesota State men's hockey team's current series with the Tommies.
Silye delivered an encore Saturday, tallying a natural first-period hat trick, as the Mavericks got a 4-3 CCHA victory over the Tommies in front of 5,094 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
MSU won Game 1 of the series 7-2 Friday.
It was a long and chaotic first period.
The Tommies got on the board first when Jake Braccini beat MSU goaltender Alex Tracy with a low shot, but Silye answered with his first of the night just over two minutes later at 6:31.
After Braccini took the Tommies' first of two five-minute majors in the period for boarding at 6:50, Silye got his second of the night with a high snipe over the shoulder of UST goalie Ethan Roberts at 11:18.
MSU forward Sam Morton was injured on the boarding play and didn't return.
Silye completed the hat trick with a power-play goal at 16:56 after UST's second major of the period. Luc Wilson fired a pass to Brendan Furry, who then slid a no-look feed to Silye for an easy tap-in.
Just seconds later at 17:12, MSU's Ryan Sandelin was given a major and game misconduct for cross-checking in a scrum that happened after the whistle. Sandelin, as well as the Tommies' Ethan Gauer took coincidental minors for roughing on the play.
St. Thomas then scored a power-play goal at 18:15 to make it 3-2. MSU coach Mike Hastings replaced Tracy with Keenan Rancier after the goal.
It appeared the Tommies had tied it just seconds later, but the goal was disallowed for offsides after a lengthy review.
After a quieter second period, the Mavericks' Lucas Sowder added a key insurance goal to make it 4-2 58 seconds into the third. The Tommies scored again with 8:06 remaining, but MSU was able to hang on late.
Shots on goal favored MSU 30-18.
The Mavericks (7-3, 4-0 in CCHA) will host Northern Michigan in a CCHA series Nov. 18-19.
This story will be updated later.
