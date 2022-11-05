Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED SUNDAY AFTERNOON SOUTH OF I-94... .A considerably drier airmass will arrive Sunday on strong westerly winds. Humidity is expected to drop to around 20 percent across parts of western and southern Minnesota with a gradual improvement to the north. Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph are also expected, leading to critical fire weather conditions south of I-94 in Minnesota and near-critical to the north. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-94... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM CST Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...South central, west central, and most of central Minnesota along and south of I-94. * WIND...West 25 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...18 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&