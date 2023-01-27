BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Minnesota State men's hockey team was on its heels a bit in the first period.
MSU got on the scoreboard first, but Ferris State tied it late in the frame and outshot the Mavericks 10-5.
"I thought the guys did a good job of resetting after that," MSU coach Mike Hastings said. "I thought the second period was our best period."
MSU controlled the final two periods en route to a 4-1 CCHA victory over the Bulldogs Friday night at Robert L. Ewigleben Ice Arena. The Mavericks have now won seven straight games to start the second half.
Ondrej Pavel made it 1-0 at 15:03, but Ferris answered at 18:37. MSU struggled to generate offense and possession in the first, and the Mavericks had to kill two penalties.
Everything changed in the second.
Josh Groll scored at 7:52, banging home a third-chance rebound after Steven Bellini and Ryan Sandelin had shots stopped.
David Silye made it 3-1 with a snipe from the high slot at 11:38 of the second, a score that held into the second intermission. Freshman forward Simon Tassy made a great pass from his back near the blue to set Silye up for the goal.
Shots in the second favored the Mavericks 15-5.
"I thought we got ourselves into some offensive zone time and extended some shifts," Hastings said of the second. "They stayed after it."
MSU remained in control in the third, as Silye wired another wrist shot home to secure the win at 10:48. Silye now has 19 goals on the season.
"He's become more committed to being a shot-first guy. In today's game, those guys are hard to find," Hastings said. "A lot of centers want to distribute first."
Shots on goal in the game favored MSU 28-24. Keenan Rancier made 23 saves to get his 11th win of the season.
The Mavericks (17-9-1, 12-6-1 in CCHA) will finish their series with the Bulldogs at 5:07 p.m. Saturday.
