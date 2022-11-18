Minnesota State forward David Silye has no recollection of scoring the natural hat trick that his father claims occurred during his youth hockey career.
So after Silye completed the rare feat in a single period Nov. 5 against St. Thomas, he acknowledged the one his father “holds on to,” but felt it was essentially his first time scoring three consecutive goals.
The records have now been checked, and it turns out, Silye did indeed accomplish the feat as a youth.
“A parent made sure to give him the video and the scoresheet,” Silye said with a laugh. “Kind of cool that he’s got that somewhere in the archives. Wasn’t credited as the first one, but still fun to revisit that.”
The hat trick put a bow on a massive weekend for Silye against the Tommies, as he also scored twice in Game 1 of the series. He earned CCHA Forward of the Week honors for the outings, and now leads MSU with 11 points (8-3—11).
The offensive outburst is more noticeable on the stat sheet this season, but it hasn’t surprised MSU coach Mike Hastings.
“He finished as well as anybody we had coming back returning to our team,” Hastings said. “You look at his impact in the Frozen Four, really over the back third of the season, he played some of the best hockey that he’s played for us. Now he’s started and continued that.”
Silye has always done the little things.
After joining MSU via the transfer portal late the process prior to last season, he quickly carved out a role as the team’s third-line center. MSU associate head coach Todd Knott put him on the penalty kill almost immediately at the start of last season, and he held that role through the year. In the face-off dot, he finished last season at 62.4% in 501 attempts, and was consistently asked to take big draws.
Silye eventually finished with 17 points in 43 games (8-9—17).
This season, he’s still contributing in the ways he did last year. Silye consistently seems to be on the ice as one of the first four penalty killers, and he’s still dominating in the dot at 61.2%.
But now the role has been expanded, including consistent power-play time and top-six minutes.
The points have followed.
“Everyone loves scoring goals and getting points, it’s the whole point of the game,” Silye said with a smile. “I’m fortunate enough to be clicking with my linemates right now in Cade Borchardt and Josh Groll.”
Added Hastings: “He’s earned the opportunities that he’s gotten up until this point. The thing I like about it is that he’s starting to do it every day.”
Hastings acknowledged that he’s asked Silye to contribute more offensively.
That’s meant a bit of a change in approach for Silye, who’s shown an impressive ability to pick corners when he shoots the puck. However, he’s still tied for fifth on the team in shots on goal despite leading the team in goals.
Hastings joked that he’d like to see Silye be more selfish and shoot the puck even more.
“Something that was kind of missing in my game previously was that shot-first mentality,” Silye said. “It’s something that I’ve been working a lot on, especially in practice to get a shot off and get it on net ...
“It’s definitely going to be something in my head moving forward.”
Five things to know
The No. 7/8 Mavericks (7-3, 4-0 in CCHA) will host Northern Michigan (8-6, 4-2 in CCHA) in a Central Collegiate Hockey Association series on Friday (7:07 p.m.) and Saturday (6:07 p.m.) at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Both games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420 and will be broadcast on KEYC Circle 12.3.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. Injury updates: At his weekly media availability Wednesday, Hastings said defenseman Bennett Zmolek and forward Sam Morton will be out this weekend. Zmolek has yet to play this season, and Morton left MSU’s most recent game against St. Thomas with an apparent injury and never returned. Hastings said Morton was dealing with a “lower-body” injury. Defenseman Akito Hirose, who missed MSU’s last game against the Tommies, is set to return to the lineup.
2. Managing the break: The Mavericks are coming off a bye week after playing an exhibition and five consecutive regular-season series over the last six weekends. MSU will now have another run of five straight regular-season series into the holiday break. After the break, MSU will play a third slate of five consecutive regular-season series before an open weekend in February. Hastings acknowledged the spacing in this season’s schedule is ideal.
“I’ve always thought about a six-weekend segment is when your guys start to tail off a little bit. I think it can be detrimental if you have to go longer than that,” Hastings said. “From our standpoint, it was a good time for a break ... we want to take advantage of that.”
3. The state of MSU: The Mavericks are currently on a four-game winning streak, with each victory coming in CCHA play. MSU swept St. Thomas its last time out Nov. 4-5, winning 7-2 and 4-3. Freshman forward Luc Wilson recorded his first five collegiate points in the sweep en route to CCHA Rookie of the Week honors. Senior defenseman Andy Carroll had three assists and two blocked shots in the sweep, earning CCHA Defenseman of the Week honors.
4. Scouting the Wildcats: Northern has a nonconference sweep at Colgate on its resume, as well as a home split with Alaska. The Wildcats were swept at home by Notre Dame, losing 3-1 and 5-4. In CCHA play, they’ve split with both Bowling Green and Bemidji State, and swept Lake Superior State. The Wildcats are led by preseason All-CCHA pick AJ Vanderbeck (8-9—17). Artem Shlaine (7-6—13) and Andre Ghantous (2-10—12) rank second and third, respectively, on the Wildcats in scoring.
5. Women take on St. Thomas: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (5-7, 3-7 in WCHA) is in the midst of a three-game winning streak, and is coming off a 7-1 victory over Wisconsin-Eau Claire in an exhibition contest Monday. The Mavericks will take on St. Thomas in a home-and-home series Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.). Saturday’s game will be at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, while Sunday’s contest will be at St. Paul. Last month, MSU swept St. Thomas in a home-and-home, winning 3-1 and 2-0.
