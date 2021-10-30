MANKATO — It certainly wasn’t the way Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner envisioned his 17 seniors would close out their careers at Blakeslee Stadium.
Sioux Falls amassed 607 total yards Saturday afternoon in dominating the Mavericks 45-35 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game before 3,167 fans. The Cougars’ running attack punished the Mavericks for 365 yards as speedy Landon Freeman totaled 213 yards in 10 carries and four touchdowns while a physical Thuro Reisdorfer gained 151 yards on 21 attempts.
“It was a very physical, run-oriented Sioux Falls team,” Hoffner said. “They did a really good job of getting yards on the ground and did what they had to do in the passing game. We have to be able to stop the run, and more importantly, we have to be able to run the ball ourselves.
“I am really sad for these seniors not being able to send them out with a win at home. We have to do a better job of coaching and putting them in a better position to make plays. We got beat by a good football team, but we’ve got a lot of work to do to pick up the pieces and try to rally to win a football game.”
Sioux Falls (6-3) forced a three-and-out on game’s first series before grabbing a 7-0 lead on Freeman’s 7-yard touchdown on a sweep round right end. The Mavericks (5-4) responded with a nine-play, 75-yard drive to even things on freshman Charles Coleman’s slicing 7-yard burst up the middle. Coleman, who ended up with 60 yards on nine attempts, ripped off runs of 8, 9 and 7 in the surge, and senior JD Ekowa fired a 21-yard pass to a leaping Parker Gloudemans.
After Nick Hernandez booted a 25-yard field goal three plays into the second quarter, Freeman’s 58-yard shuttle pass from Adam Mullen, Reisdorfer’s 13-yard scamper and another 69-yard jaunt by Freeman expanded the Cougars lead to 31-7 at the break.
“They were very physical on the offensive side of the ball,” said senior linebacker Eli Thomas, who led the Mavericks with six tackles. “We had to change our physicality in the second half, that’s for sure. They had a great combination of speed and power in their running backs.
“We signed up for the rainy days and the sunny days. We can still end the season with a two-game winning streak so there’s always a silver lining in everything. We just have to stay optimistic and keep working. We won’t give up and we’ll keep grinding it out for each other and the whole team.”
Minnesota State, which finished with 473 total yards in 91 snaps, pulled within 38-28 on Kaleb Sleezer’s 1-yard TD run after Jalen Sample’s 40-yard reception from Ekowa produced a first-and-goal in the third quarter. Ekowa tossed a 34-yard scoring strike to Nyles Williams and added a 4-yard TD run as the Mavericks outscored Sioux Falls 21-7 in the quarter.
“We were hoping to finish things off on a high note,” said Ekowa, who was 22 of 42 for 264 yards and rushed for 55 yards. “We got two more games so we just have to go out there and play our butts off. Our mindset has always been to play hard the entire game and we’re relentless even when times are trying. We had that mentality today going into the second half and kept trying to muster something to come back.”
Freeman’s 71-yard TD run with 3:25 remaining sealed the Cougars’ fourth victory in six games at Blakeslee. Williams, who caught five passes for 64 yards and two scores, closed out the scoring with a 2-yard reception.
Sample led the Mavericks with eight catches for 125 yards while Gloudemans latched on to nine balls for 105 yards.
Minnesota State plays Saturday at Southwest Minnesota State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.