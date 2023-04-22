By Chad Courrier
For many years, Maple River and Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial played each other as members of the Valley Conference, but 10 years ago, Maple River moved to the Gopher Conference.
In two years, those schools will again be in the same conference, which will have six members and has yet to be named. The moves are all pending school board approval at each school.
“I think this will bring the rivalry back a little bit,” Maple River activities director Dusty Drager said. “When we were playing twice a year, we always played the Jug game at the home of the team that won it the year before. It’s going to be nice to have (LCWM) back on the schedule a little more, and we’re only 13 miles away from St. Clair, which is a natural rival.”
In the fall of 2024, Maple River will have left the Gopher Conference, and Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial and St. Clair will leave the Valley Conference. Joining them will be Minnesota Valley Lutheran of the Tomahawk Conference and Le Sueur-Henderson and Sibley East of the Minnesota River Conference, which announced this week that it will be disbanding after next season.
The new conference will cover all sports except football, which is scheduled by district.
“I think it’s good for us, travel-wise,” Drager said. “The Gopher was pushing east, and travel was getting to be a big thing. We’re all about the same size, and our lower-level games line up well with each other.”
The annual schedule will consist of 10 conference games, played home and away, for girls and boys basketball. Schedules for other sports are still being worked out, but there will be freedom for programs to schedule several nonconference opponents, and potentially increase the strength of the schedule.
“For (our basketball teams), if we play a Class A team and win, it does almost nothing for our QRF,” Morgan said. “Some sections use QRF (for section seedings), and even in those where coaches vote, they often often look at QRF.”
MVL was the only Class AA program in the Tomahawk Conference, which will still have eight members: Buffalo Lake-Hector, Cedar Mountain, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, New Ulm Cathedral Sleepy Eye, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, Springfield and Wabasso.
Activities director Craig Morgan, who is also the Chargers’ boys basketball coach, said that another aspect of launching a new league is that bigger schools should have the opportunity for all levels to have games. MVL was the only program in the Tomahawk Conference to have a C squad girls team.
MVL has an enrollment of 211 in the top three grades, which makes it the smallest school in Class AA, and Sibley East is the biggest at at 28. But Morgan said the freshman class at MVL is very big and enrollment projections are favorable for growth in the future.
“We’re still going to play our traditional rivals,” Morgan said. “Hopefully, we’ll play Cathedral every year. Schools will have the freedom to schedule whoever they want.”
Also last week, Tri-City United — the co-op of Montgomery, Lonsdale and Le Center — announced that it was leaving the Minnesota River Conference to join the Big South Conference in 2024.
“I think we’ll be looking for a seventh or eighth team, but I think we already have a pretty good product,” Morgan said.
