CHANHASSEN — There were five missed shots from 3-point range, some unforced turnovers and early foul trouble.
There was even an air ball on a free throw.
Things weren't going well early for the Mankato West boys basketball team.
West was able to get back in the game, but another slow start to the second half was more costly in a 67-63 loss to Richfield in the Class AAA quarterfinals Wednesday. It was West's first state-tournament appearance since 2009.
The Scarlets fell behind 15-8 after six minutes. West had six turnovers, was 0 for 5 from 3-point range and foul trouble was an issue for top scorers Mekhi Collins and Mason Ellwein.
But Louis Magers hit a post basket and 3-pointer as the Scarlets began to rally. Magers' drive gave West its first lead at 20-19 with 7 minutes remaining in the first half.
The advantage grew to 26-21 before Richfield made a burst, but Buom Jock and Magers each made two free throws in the final minute to let West lead 30-29 at halftime.
Richfield scored the first six points of the second half, then the teams traded baskets for the next six minutes, with few stops. West scored six straight with Aidan Corbett getting an assist and breakaway layup to close the gap to 48-46.
But each time West got close, Richfield's Lamar Grayson, one of five finalists for Mr. Basketball, had an answer. He scored 29 points, with 18 in the second half.
Jock's 3-pointer brought West within 57-54 with 1:52 to play, but the Scarlets could not get the ball, down just one possession.
Collins finished with 16 points, followed by Ellwein with 14 and Magers and Jock each with 13.
West finishes the season at 16-5, while Richfield (16-4) advances to Thursday's semifinals at target Center.
