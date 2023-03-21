MINNEAPOLIS — The first five minutes of any game are important, but in the state tournament, with the professional arena, big crowds and live television, the start of the game is often crucial.
“We had some unusual turnovers, and they made a couple of deep 3s,” Maple River coach Chad Ostermann said. “I thought we were awful to start the game. We played a little frantic, but that’s what happens when you get behind so fast.”
Maple River struggled early and had to play catch-up the rest of the way, falling 53-48 in the quarterfinals of the Class AA boys basketball tournament Tuesday at Target Center. Maple River defeated Minnehaha Academy 68-63 in the championship game of the Hardwood Classic in early December at Mapleton.
“We haven’t played a team like that in a long time,” senior post Hayden Niebuhr said. “We were really flat, no energy. That can’t happen in March or you end up in a hole.”
Minnehaha Academy hit three quick 3-pointers to go up 13-5, but the Eagles, who had four turnovers in the first four minutes, answered with seven straight points, including a 3-pointer by Mason Schirmer.
Minnehaha created some margin with a 14-2 run and still led 34-23 at halftime. The Eagles shot 46.7% but had 10 fewer attempts due to eight turnovers.
“We just kept our heads up; we knew the game wasn’t over,” Schirmer said. “We’ve been in that position before and came back.”
The Eagles took better care of the basketball to start the second half, and Niebuhr hit a 3-pointer that started a 17-6 run. Schirmer had a three-point play, and Niebuhr scored twice inside to make it 39-35.
“It’s tough because we didn’t play our best first half,” Schirmer said. “But we played as hard as we could in the second half and almost got there.”
Will Sellers’ 3-pointer cut the lead to 42-40 with 7 minutes to play, but Minnehaha Academy pulled back ahead, with Maple River missing twice at the rim. Schirmer scored three times on drives to the hoop, but Minnehaha Academy made enough free throws to win.”
“I don’t know if I could have drawn up plays to get better shots than we did,” Ostermann said. “We just missed them. That happens. I’m very proud of the kids. A lot of teams would have quit against that kind of talent.”
Niebuhr ended up with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Schirmer had 14 points and seven assists. Sellers made three 3-pointers, but only four players scored for the Eagles, who had only two turnovers in the second half.
Maple River (29-3) plays Eden Valley-Watkins in a consolation game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Concordia-St. Paul.
“I just want to play with this team as long as I can,” Niebuhr said. “This team is so close. I just want to play another game.”
